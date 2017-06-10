Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Grant Helps Lompoc Run With Plan for Open Streets Event

By Janis Flippen for Explore Lompoc | June 10, 2017 | 1:50 p.m.

Residents and visitors will be taking it to the streets at the first Lompoc Open Streets Event, 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, thanks in part to an $11,100 grant provided by Explore Lompoc, which promotes the city's tourism development.

The grant was given to the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) for marketing expenses, premium giveaways, and on-site activities.

“We are excited to support this new venture, while fostering greater awareness of Lompoc as a destination for outdoor recreation and summertime fun,” said Paul Patel, board president of Visit Lompoc, LLC (dba Explore Lompoc).

In this no-cars-allowed event, attendees are urged to walk, cycle, skate or scooter to the activities on Ocean Avenue from C Street to N Street, and on H Street from Ocean to Walnut.

Open streets activities include a BMX show with Team Soil, a mini bike rodeo, bike club rides, and a kids drag race.

It will be held in conjunction with Lompoc’s Friday night Old Town Market, which features a farmers market, live entertainment, food vendors, community booths and family fun.

“The open streets concept is an increasingly popular movement across the globe, and we’re excited to bring it to Lompoc,” said Emily Casarez, community health program manager for LVCHO.

"It will allow the local community and visitors to connect with the downtown area in a uniquely fun and active way,” she said.

In addition to Open Streets, Explore Lompoc recently awarded four grants for the following programs and promotions:

» Aids Lifecycle Welcome Banners to greet cyclists staying overnight in Lompoc during their seven-day fundraising ride.

» The 33rd annual West Coast Cub Fly-In at Lompoc Airport, one the nation’s top fly-in events for historic aircraft.

» Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau’s 2017 Annual Awards Banquet.

» Several programs for Vandenberg Air Force Base military personnel and their families organized by the Military Affairs Committee of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, including Fourth of July Concert in the Park and Kids Bike Parade.

For more, visit ExploreLompoc.com.

— Janis Flippen for Explore Lompoc.

 
