Explore Lompoc Donates $5,000 to YMCA for ‘Kids for Character’ Golf Tournament

Representatives of Explore Lompoc present a check for $5,000 to the Lompoc Family YMCA to sponsor the 16th annual “Kids for Character” Golf Tournament slated for July 17.
Representatives of Explore Lompoc present a check for $5,000 to the Lompoc Family YMCA to sponsor the 16th annual “Kids for Character” Golf Tournament slated for July 17. (Explore Lompoc photo)
By Janis Flippen for Explore Lompoc | June 18, 2015 | 8:39 a.m.

Explore Lompoc presented a $5,000 check this week to the Lompoc Family YMCA to sponsor the 16th annual “Kids for Character” Golf Tournament.

Slated for Friday, July 17 at the Village Country Club in Lompoc, this premier charity tournament raises money for the YMCA financial assistance program, providing funds for Lompoc Valley youth and families to take part in YMCA camps, programs and membership opportunities.

An estimated 100 golfers from throughout Southern and Central California are expected to participate in this year’s tournament, according to Thomas Speidel, executive director of the Lompoc Valley YMCA. Dinner, awards, raffle and an auction will promptly follow the tournament.

This year’s event, named the “Ketrenia Klassic,” is in memory of Ketrenia Hall, who passed away in 2013. Ketrenia was a Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award Winner and former Lompoc Women of the Year. Click here to register for the tournament or to attend the dinner.

“With this sponsorship, we hope to raise awareness of the Explore Lompoc program, promote Lompoc Valley as a golf destination, and enrich the community by supporting the many worthwhile programs offered by the YMCA,” said Paul Patel, board president of Visit Lompoc, LLC (dba Explore Lompoc).

The Explore Lompoc destination marketing program promotes Lompoc year-round through a variety of initiatives including print and digital advertising, rack brochures, social media platforms, press trips, and special events. The program also provides grants and sponsorships to local organizations for events that promote Lompoc Valley as a preferred destination for travel and generate overnight hotel stays in Lompoc.

Nearly $50,000 has been awarded so far in 2015; other recipients include the 805 Criterium benefitting the Lompoc Police Foundation, Lompoc Valley Festival Association for its SpringFest and Flower Festival, Lompoc Valley Parks & Recreation and Pool Foundation for the SpringFest Car Show benefitting the Motor Sports Park Foundation, and the Lompoc Police and Fire Car Show benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project.

Information on the Explore Lompoc grant program is available at www.explorelompoc.com — click on grant program.

— Janis Flippen is a publicist for Explore Lompoc.

