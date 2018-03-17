Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Take a Hike, It’s Good for You

Explore New Trails With SBCC Tuition-Free Class Nature and Self-Healing

Beginning and intermediate levles of walking class offered. Click to view larger
Beginning and intermediate levles of walking class offered. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | March 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

SBCC School of Extended Learning’s free upcoming class, Nature and Self-Healing For Older Adults, will give students the chance to make new friends while walking a new trail each week and learning about nature’s healing process.

Taught by Rodger Sorrow, a certified trainer with the Center for Nonviolent Communication, the class is available tuition-free at two skill levels to make it accessible to many people.

The beginning level, for participants who can walk 1-2 miles at a gentle pace, meets 9-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays March 21-May 16. Intermediate level, which involves 2-3 mile hikes, meets 9-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, March 20-May 15.

Students learn how to incorporate nature as a harmonizing influence and partner in the self-healing process. Techniques taught include meditation, being open to change, diaphragmatic breathing, being present, stretching techniques, and taking risks.

Nature and Self-Healing for Older Adults beginning and intermediate levels are held at the School of Extended Learning Wake Campus, 300 N Turnpike Road, and in the field.

Beginning level course number is 64408; intermediate level course number is 64385.

Application and registration are required and can be completed in person at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

Registration information is available by phone, 683-8200, or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

