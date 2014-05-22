Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Explore the Passions, Possibilities of Midlife at Seminar Presented by NASW-SB and Antioch

By Patti Teel for Antioch University Santa Barbara | May 22, 2014 | 11:19 a.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara and the National Association for Social Workers-Santa Barbara chapter will wrap up their five-seminar therapeutic series on Saturday, June 7 with “The Road Not Taken: Mining Nostalgia for the Riches of Midlife," from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at AUSB Community Hall, 602 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

This dynamic seminar will be presented by Elizabeth Wolfson, Ph.D., LCSW, chair of Antioch’s MA in Clinical Psychology program.

It is open to social workers, therapists, students and anyone in the community with an interest in exploring the potential treasures and grand possibilities of midlife.

The middle passage of life is a time when energy shifts away from the productivity of career and child-rearing and expands towards new possibilities. In approaching midlife, there is a heightened awareness of the preciousness of time so that newly freed energy may be directed towards the exploration of latent interests and passions.

In her seminar, Dr. Wolfson will discuss the ways in which nostalgia can serve as a resource for cultivating substantial satisfaction in the second half of life, and illuminate how the convergence of internal stirrings along with the developmental and situational characteristics of midlife can offer a fertile path for the future. The audience will gain valuable tools to help clients, or their own selves, access latent dreams, goals and aspirations that generate creativity, inspire meaningful productivity and enhance spiritual, psychological and emotional growth.

Wolfson has been a licensed practicing psychotherapist for 27 years. She served as clinical director in agency settings for over two decades and taught at Columbia University School of Social Work.

Wolfson is an innovator of Santa Barbara Village (a membership organization supporting elders in their homes), and developed Antioch’s MA in Clinical Psychology concentration of Healthy Aging, which won an AARP and Central Coast Commission for Seniors Award last year.

The cost, which includes snacks and three CEUs, is $55 for general admission, $45 for NASW, CAMFT members and AUSB alumni, and $35 for current students. Space is limited. To RSVP, pre-register online by clicking here.

— Patti Teel represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 