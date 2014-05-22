Explore the Passions, Possibilities of Midlife at Seminar Presented by NASW-SB and Antioch

Antioch University Santa Barbara and the National Association for Social Workers-Santa Barbara chapter will wrap up their five-seminar therapeutic series on Saturday, June 7 with “The Road Not Taken: Mining Nostalgia for the Riches of Midlife," from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at AUSB Community Hall, 602 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

This dynamic seminar will be presented by Elizabeth Wolfson, Ph.D., LCSW, chair of Antioch’s MA in Clinical Psychology program.

It is open to social workers, therapists, students and anyone in the community with an interest in exploring the potential treasures and grand possibilities of midlife.

The middle passage of life is a time when energy shifts away from the productivity of career and child-rearing and expands towards new possibilities. In approaching midlife, there is a heightened awareness of the preciousness of time so that newly freed energy may be directed towards the exploration of latent interests and passions.

In her seminar, Dr. Wolfson will discuss the ways in which nostalgia can serve as a resource for cultivating substantial satisfaction in the second half of life, and illuminate how the convergence of internal stirrings along with the developmental and situational characteristics of midlife can offer a fertile path for the future. The audience will gain valuable tools to help clients, or their own selves, access latent dreams, goals and aspirations that generate creativity, inspire meaningful productivity and enhance spiritual, psychological and emotional growth.

Wolfson has been a licensed practicing psychotherapist for 27 years. She served as clinical director in agency settings for over two decades and taught at Columbia University School of Social Work.

Wolfson is an innovator of Santa Barbara Village (a membership organization supporting elders in their homes), and developed Antioch’s MA in Clinical Psychology concentration of Healthy Aging, which won an AARP and Central Coast Commission for Seniors Award last year.

The cost, which includes snacks and three CEUs, is $55 for general admission, $45 for NASW, CAMFT members and AUSB alumni, and $35 for current students. Space is limited. To RSVP, pre-register online by clicking here.

— Patti Teel represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.