Explore Santa Barbara Coastal Trail With Map, Podcasts, Video

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has published a map, podcasts and video to encourage education and exploration of Santa Barbara’s scenic coastline. The Santa Barbara Coastal Trail pocket map highlights 11 points of interest along the coast from the Arroyo Burro Estuary to the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge.

The companion podcasts and video add stories of coastal culture, ecology and history, plus discuss challenges (bluff erosion, sea level rise, coastal development and habitat loss) and opportunities (recreation, restoration, conservation and preservation) coastal communities face.

Combined, these materials provide visitors and residents with the tools needed for a self-guided audio-visual tour.



“Our coast is a key part of the Santa Barbara experience,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill E. Zachary. “We believe these resources will encourage recreation and exploration of Santa Barbara’s diverse coastline and engage the public in coastal climate change issues.”



The California Coastal Trail is a network of trails along California’s coast intended to provide use and enjoyment for walkers, bikers, equestrian riders, and wheelchair users, as well as connect coastal communities. Currently, 60 percent of the trail is complete covering more than 700 miles of California’s coastline.



Within Santa Barbara, the Coastal Trail includes more than 6 miles of paved multi-use paths adjacent to some of Santa Barbara’s most popular beaches and dirt trails through open space parks, plus amazing vistas of the Santa Barbara Channel and offshore islands.

The map, podcasts and video were funded in part by the California State Coastal Conservancy through the “Explore the Coast” grant program. The Coastal Conservancy is a leader in the protection and enhancement of California’s coastline, and supports projects that provide opportunities for the public to enjoy the coast.



“Santa Barbara’s beautiful coastline tells an amazing story. That story can now be easily heard by residents and visitors alike. Explore your coast, Santa Barbara!” says Rachel Couch, project manager for the State Coastal Conservancy.



Visit the Department’s website through the short link at bit.ly/ExploreYourCoastSB to download podcasts and the electronic map, and to watch the Explore Your Coast video.

Hardcopies of the pocket map can be found at: Carrillo Recreation Center, Central Library, Westside Community Center, Franklin Neighborhood Center, Davis Center, Municipal Tennis Center, Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse, Parks and Recreation administrative office, City Hall, Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and Santa Barbara Visitor Center.

— Mandy Burgess for city of Santa Barbara.