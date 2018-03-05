Explore World’s Wonders at SBCC Science Discovery Day

Ever had the urge to move mountains? Community members will have the chance to do just that when visiting one of many interactive displays and hands-on activities at Santa Barbara City College’s Science Discovery Day, Saturday, March 17.

The event will take place 1-5 p.m. on SBCC's Main Campus.

Presented by the STEM Transfer Program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), Science Discovery Day is a free family event, designed by SBCC students and faculty to showcase the wonders of the world.

The geology department has constructed a huge sandbox where children, parents and grandparents can create a landscape, carve out rivers and move mountains.

Telescopes will be set up so stargazers can see sun spots and other phenomena, while learning what they are and why.

Check out a number of different creatures while wandering through biology classrooms, then try conducting a chemistry experiment. Math students will teach visitors how to recognize patterns in order to make predictions.

The purpose of Discovery Day is to let people experience science, math and technology, not just as courses of serious study but as something fun and fascinating that permeates all aspects of life, said Adolfo Corral, STEM Transfer Program coordinator.

Event maps are available at the welcome desk in front of the campus bookstore.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.