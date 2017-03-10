Explorer Post 830 on Lookout for New Members

Santa Barbara Explorer Post 830 of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new members. Explorer Post 830 covers the South County and currently has 10 active explorers.

The Post was created back in the 1970s, but since then the Sheriff’s Office has revamped the program. The Sheriff’s Office hopes young people throughout the South County will take advantage of this character building and formative experience.

The Explorer Program offers young adults ages 14-20 hands-on, pre-professional training and real-life experience in law-enforcement services and other related professions.

The program promotes personal growth through character development, a sense of community service and citizenship, physical fitness, leadership skills, communication skills, public speaking skills, command presence and career planning.

The Explorer Program has been a platform from which countless young adults have launched a successful career with local, county, state and federal law-enforcement agencies.

Post 830 offers opportunities that meet the volunteer requirements of our local school districts through two regular training sessions per week.

These include education and practice in law-enforcement procedures, law studies, arrest and control and defensive tactics.

Explorers also get to participate in the Basic Explorer Academy, Explorer Competitions, Patrol Ride-Alongs, Crowd Control Operations, Community Events, Command Post Assignments, Training Bureau Assignments, to name a few.

Sheriff Bill Brown said, “The Explorer Program is a wonderful opportunity for young people to learn about a possible career in law enforcement, and is an excellent way for them to provide an important service to the community.

"The program is coordinated by two seasoned deputies who have a great deal of teaching, training and coaching experience.”

“It is a real privilege to be the lead advisor for Post 830. The Explorer Program is a part of our Sheriff’s Office history," said Senior Deputy Dave Valadez, City of Goleta Community Resource.

"My partner advisor, Senior Deputy Michael Harris, and I both feel Post 830 and the entire Explorer Program at the Sheriff’s Office has a great deal to offer the young adults in our community,” Valdez said.

Those interested in joining SBSO Explorer Post 830 can contact Valadez at 331-9773 or email him at [email protected]

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.