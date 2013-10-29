Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Express Employment Professionals to Host Pay It Forward Hiring Drive for Holidays

By Express Employment Professionals | October 29, 2013 | 11:42 a.m.

The Express Employment Professionals office in Santa Barbara will host a Pay It Forward Hiring Drive to put 50 unemployed individuals to work this holiday season.

The goal of this drive is to help give encouragement and purpose to as many job seekers as possible by providing them the opportunity to earn a week’s worth of pay and help provide for their families during the holidays.

By joining Express in this hiring effort, employers will gain a qualified worker and give the gift of employment to an individual who would otherwise not work during the weeks of November and December. Express associates are screened and evaluated before being placed in short- and long-term assignments in a variety of administrative, professional and commercial positions.  For every associate placed, Express will make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network.

“Pay It Forward means working with local businesses to help find jobs for unemployed workers in our community so they can earn a paycheck and help support their families this season,” said Karen Dwyer, owner of the Santa Barbara Express office. “Our vision is to lock arms with businesses in Santa Barbara to bring hope to local families for the holidays.”

This program will provide businesses with the additional support often needed during a busy time of the year while helping someone provide for their family.

Companies and individuals interested in participating in the Pay iI Forward Hiring Drive can call the Santa Barbara office at 805.965.6900 for additional information.

The Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals franchise began operation in 2007, and serves the Santa Barbara County areas with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields, including administrative, commercial, data processing, technical, sales marketing, catering and more.

Express is on a mission to put a million people to work annually. Worldwide, Express put more than 367,000 people to work in 2012, with more than 600 offices in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. Express provides expertise in evaluation hire, temporary staffing, professional search and human resources, and works across a wide variety of industries. Temporary staffing sales for the international staffing franchise company totaled more than $2.3 billion in 2012.

The Santa Barbara office, located at 1025 Chapala St., Suite 206, is currently accepting applications. For more information, call 805.695.6900 or click here.

