Express Names Angela Lawlor Associate of Month

Angela Lawlor has been named Associate of the Month at the Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals office.

Angela demonstrates the kind of work ethic that represents the values of Express Employment Professionals,” said Karen Dwyer, owner of the agency at 9 W. Figueroa St. "She has the right attitude and has shown she is a dependable employee. She shows up on time, and is willing to go the extra mile."

Lawlor is on assignment with Express client Sonos and is a strong and reliable addition to its workforce.

Express associates qualify for the Associate of the Month award by meeting criteria such as the ability to work well with others, patience and punctuality, and eagerness to help in whatever way they can.

The Express Employment Professionals office is currently accepting applications. Click here for more information or call 805.965.6900.

Express provides expertise in evaluation and direct hire, temporary staffing, executive recruiting and human resources. With more than 600 offices in four countries, Express Services Inc. employs 350,000 people annually. Sales for the Oklahoma City-based company totaled $1.8 billion in 2006.