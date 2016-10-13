Extensive Recovery Under Way After Big Fire on South Vandenberg AFB

Full recovery after 12,000-acre Canyon Fire could take 1-2 years, according to U.S. Air Force officials

Lt. Col. Alex Mignery figured El Nino would be the hallmark of his Vandenberg Air Force Base assignment.

However, a different weather phenomenon, California’s drought that left the landscape starved for water, has ended up getting his focus.

Mignery, from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, is leading recovery efforts following what he called the largest fire in Vandenberg’s history, dating back to the late 1950s.

“Luckily, no facilities were gobbled up by the fire, and all the space launch complexes survived as well,” Mignery said. “This fire was an aggressive fire, and as you can see, jumped over roads and spread rather quickly.”

The Canyon Fire sparked Sept. 17 and burned more than 12,000 acres on South Base. The cause remains unknown with the Office of Special Investigations looking into how it started.

More than 1,100 firefighters were involved in the battle “and remarkably saved all that vital national security infrastructure.”

While the Air Force invited media to tour the charred area, the route avoided areas with critical launch support equipment, and officials remained mum about specific damage, claiming assessment continues.

“As far as the recovery, it’s extensive with a fire this size.,” Mignery said. “A lot of damage to our infrastructure, some of our range infrastructure. Because of that all of the launch dates are currently on hold.”

Other operations at the base have returned to normal as the damage assessment and recovery continue smoothly, he said.

The fire forced the delay of an Atlas V rocket and its WorldView-4 satellite, with DigitalGlobe officials saying the launch won’t occur before late October or early November.

“Western Range equipment is all being assessed, and we’re looking at different options to get those up and running,” Mignery said.

“Once we get through our damage assessment, then we’re going to be able to prioritize what infrastructure we need to get that launch schedule back up and running,” Mignery said.

“Looking at the recovery operations as a whole to get the funding and to get the design for a lot of the infrastructure, we could be looking at more than a year,” he said, adding it could be up to two years.

“For full recovery of fixing all of our infrastructure and getting it back to the way it was, we could be looking at one to two years,” he said, adding launches could resume without the repairs fully completed.

Wooden power poles were burned by the blaze, with electrical and communication hanging down. Collapsed guardrails rest along the sides of Arguello Road, victim to the fast-moving flames.

Nearby, newly installed concrete power poles, added in the spring, survived the onslaught of flames.

Firefighting costs totaled $17 million, Mignery said. Recovery costs are not known yet.

Much of the repair work is being done by members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s military and civilian 54-person staff that make up the electrical division.

Additionally, the base has brought in some contractors to handle work around electrical substations, at a cost of approximately $200,000 so far.

The Communications Squadron is being assisted by six people from Keesler AFB, Mississippi, with additional crews possible.

The recovery effort is looking ways to avoid such extensive damage to infrastructure in the event of future fires, Mignery said.

While prescribed burns still are conducted, environmental concerns such as air quality have led to other measures to manage vegetation.

"What we do is we do mechanical controls, those kind of things, to try and mitigate those hazards," said Division Chief Clemente Marrero, adding measures include installing bulldozer lines to remove vegetation.

Hand crews also thin out brush as another measure to control fires.

To guard against massive fires, Vandenberg's bulldozer crews have installed 53 miles of fire breaks, or wide swaths cleared of a vegetation to halt or slow a blaze's spread,Marrero said.

The 99,000-acre installation also has 150 miles of fire access roads to assist with reaching the site of a blaze when it breaks out, he added.

