Extraordinary Santa Barbara Women to Be Honored for Promoting Bicycle Education

By Holly Starley for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition | May 12, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Teaching, advocating, doing: that’s how three Santa Barbara women have brought the joy of bicycling to countless youth in our community and made cycling safer and more accessible for everyone, and from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at The Granada Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition will honor these three inspirational women.

The fifth annual Velo Wings Award ceremony will celebrate the dedication of elementary teacher Julie Churchman, City of Santa Barbara project planner Jessica Grant and high school teacher Lee Ann Knodel.

At the forefront of youth cycling education, Churchman brought bikes to physical education years before a Washington, D.C. program for second graders launched in Fall 2015 caught national attention.

When Churchman realized many of the children at her school had never learned to ride, she cycled into action. She teaches students at Adams Elementary the skills they’ll need to be confident cyclists and shares with them the joy she fondly remembers sharing with her own children.

Grant puts her efforts where her tires ride. The city project planner spearheaded the first Bici Familia at the Franklin Neighborhood Center while working on the City of Santa Barbara’s efforts to improve traffic, pedestrian and bicycle safety on the Eastside.

She loves educating families about the importance of bike safety and helping to ensure children have the skills and helmets to put that lesson into action.

Knodel’s program at Santa Barbara High School, the Dons Net Café, changes students’ lives. The DNC coordinates a community village that inspires young people to work hard and volunteer, learn new skills, be confident and succeed and, yes, ride bicycles.

The Velo Wings Awards ceremony and mixer is part of CycleMAYnia, a month-long celebration of all things cycling. Enjoy Telegraph beer and other refreshments, along with a screening of the film Inspired to Ride (7-9 p.m.).

Funds from the event will be donated to the Love Your Ride bike theft prevention program.

Holly Starley represents the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

 
