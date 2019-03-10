Pixel Tracker

Extrication Required After Rollover Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Above-ground electrical vault destroyed, disabling traffic signals at Calle Real and Hope Avenue

Santa Barbara firefighter at scene of rollover crash. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara firefighters had to the cut the roof off an SUV to free the injured driver early Sunday after a rollover crash on Highway 101 at Hope Avenue. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 10, 2019 | 11:12 a.m.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage of a vehicle that veered off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara and overturned early Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to Calle Real at Hope Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Ward.

An SUV was northbound on the freeway when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The SUV then left the freeway, narrowly missing a row of palm trees before slamming into an above-ground electrical vault that controls the traffic signal at the intersection, Ward said.

“It’s amazing that he threaded between the palm trees, which would have been a lot worse for him had he hit them,” Ward told Noozhawk.

The vault was destroyed and the traffic signals disabled, Ward said.

Crews used the "Jaws of Life" hydraulic equipment to cut the roof off the vehicle and free the driver, who was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his injuries and condition were not available.

There reportedly were no injuries in the other vehicle, which remained on the freeway.

Several large batteries from the electrical vault were strewn across the roadway after the crash, which was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Ward noted that, despite the severity of the crash, the vehicle's airbags did not deploy.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara firefighters at scene of rollover crash.
Santa Barbara firefighters had to the cut the roof off an SUV to free the injured driver early Sunday after a rollover crash on Highway 101 at Hope Avenue. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

