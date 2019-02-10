Injuries Reported in Vehicle Accident on Broadway in Santa Maria

A traffic collision involving two vehicles in south Santa Maria required extrication of two people Sunday night, according to police Lt. Terry Flaa.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria police and firefighters, along with American Medical Response personnel, responded to the intersection of South Broadway and McCoy Lane.

The crash involved two vehicles, with a red SUV ending up on its side.

Firefighters used power tools to free the people trapped inside the crumpled vehicle.

Three people were sent to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor to moderate injuries, Flaa said.

The intersection was closed for a time while officers investigated the crash and crews cleaned up debris.

Check back to Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.