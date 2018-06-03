ExxonMobil Foundation Funds STEM Scholarship at SBCC

The Santa Barbara City College Foundation has received a $5,000 grant from the ExxonMobil Foundation to support an ongoing scholarship at SBCC.

The ExxonMobil STEM Scholarship is awarded to encourage and support motivated SBCC students majoring in any STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) discipline. Each year in May, two $2,500 scholarships — among the largest scholarships available at SBCC — are awarded at the annual SBCC Foundation Scholarship Reception.

The ExxonMobil Foundation is the primary philanthropic arm of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the United States. Founded in 1955 as Esso Education Foundation, the foundation’s name was changed to ExxonMobil Foundation in 2000 following the merger of Exxon Corporation and Mobil Corporation.

The foundation has a strategically focused vision supporting math and science education. In 2012, the ExxonMobil Foundation provided $256 million in contributions worldwide, of which $116 million was dedicated to education.

All SBCC students majoring in STEM disciplines are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Students can apply via the general scholarship application, which will be available on the SBCC Department of Financial Aid website from Jan. 6, 2014, until March 3, 2014. Decisions will be made in early May after a committee review process.

The SBCC Foundation’s mission is to support SBCC students through sustained philanthropy. Formed by a group of community leaders, the Foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community.

For more information about the SBCC Foundation, click here or view the 2012-13 Annual Report. For more information, or if you are interested in establishing a scholarship as SBCC, please contact Erica Mesker at [email protected].

— Erica Mesker is a development associate for the SBCC Foundation.