ExxonMobil to Relocate 200 Employees in Wake of Halted Operations in Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 8, 2015 | 7:08 p.m.

In the wake of the Refugio Oil Spill and the shutdown of a critical pipeline that transported crude oil to refineries, ExxonMobil reportedly will be moving more than 200 employees from its Santa Ynez Unit to other company operations across the country and overseas.

Oil operations at the ExxonMobil unit have been shut down since June as a result of the May 19 oil spill near Refugio State Beach, where a Plains All American Pipeline ruptured, sending up to 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto the coastline and into the ocean. 

The ruptured Line 901 was found to be badly corroded, and authorities ordered Plains to also shut down Line 903, which carries processed crude oil north through Santa Barbara County to refineries in other areas.

The companies that used the pipelines to move crude oil to their facilities — ExxonMobil, Freeport McMoRan and Venoco, Inc. — have been mum about the impact to local employees, but now word has surfaced that many may be relocated.

Of the 212 ExxonMobil employees at the Santa Ynez Unit in southern Santa Barbara County, 30 will stay on with the rest being relocated, according to a source with knowledge of local ExxonMobil operations who asked not to be identified.

The source called the move “heartbreaking on so many levels,” adding that many of the employees being relocated have young families that would be uprooted.

“Those employees up there really had a lot of pride in what they did… These are really good people.”

When asked to confirm the employee relocations, ExxonMobil representatives said they could not comment on personnel decisions as a matter of company policy.

The company had been waiting on the decision to relocate employees since the spill, depending on word from Plains on when the pipeline would be up and running again, the source told Noozhawk.

Plains allegedly told ExxonMobil officials that it would be three to five years for the pipeline to become operational again.

Plains communication manager Meredith Matthews said there is currently no timeline for restart of either Line 901 or Line 903.

The Santa Ynez Unit processes oil from offshore platforms before it is shipped to a refinery in Torrance, which up until last week was owned by Exxon but was sold to PBF Energy.

The Santa Ynez Unit facility is the only remaining ExxonMobil plant in California, the source said.

ExxonMobil has three offshore platforms in Santa Barbara County, two of which will not be manned and one will be staffed with a “skeleton crew” according to county requirements, the source said.

Operations on the platforms have been shut down for maintenance for short periods of time, but a longer, indefinite shutdown “has never happened before.”

Venoco Inc., which operates Platform Holly and the Ellwood Onshore Facility in Goleta, has also moved employees to other company facilities in the wake of the shutdown.

“While production at Platform Holly is shut in due to the Plains pipeline incident, Venoco requested and received approval from the city of Goleta to reduce the number of personnel at the Ellwood Onshore Facility,” Venoco Spokesman Aaron McLear said.

Employees will be deployed to other Venoco facilities, he said, and in the event that the Ellwood Onshore Facility returns to production, Venoco immediately will reinstate staff levels as required.

