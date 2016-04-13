Eye & Vision Care Golf Tournament to Benefit Ocular Research

Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara will host its fifth annual folf tournament Saturday, May 14, 2016, at Glen Annie Golf Course with proceeds benefiting The California Project to Cure Blindness at UC Santa Barbara, raising awareness and critical funding for stem cell research.

“We are extremely fortunate to have one of the nation’s preeminent stem cell research facilities right here in our own backyard,” said Dr. Taka Nomura, founding physician of Santa Barbara Eye & Vision Care. “The money we raise will directly impact the research of Dr. Dennis Clegg and his team at UCSB’s Department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, who are researching the efficacy of cellular therapy in treating many blinding ocular diseases.”

The California Project to Cure Blindness at UCSB is a leading program in stem cell research aimed at developing ground breaking cellular therapies for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa and other blinding eye diseases.

Research progress over the last three years has been tremendous, with three new clinical trials initiated in partnership with collaborating clinical institutions, including University of Southern California, UC Irvine and University College London.

Trials are currently underway examining the use of stem cells to reverse the affects of age related macular degeneration.

“The money we raise helps fund research that is conducted locally yet will have global repercussions,” said Joe Vega, chair of this year’s event.

The golf tournament is open to the community, and individuals and/or teams are encouraged to register at www.eyenvision.com.

Registration before April 25 is $150 and $175 after this date. The event price includes a banquet, silent auction, putting contest, blind shot challenges, prizes and more.

There is also a raffle to win a four-day cruise to Catalina and Baja.

For more information or sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Vega at 805.692.6977 or [email protected].

The event is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, Oakley and Maui Jim.

— Ann Pieramici is a public relations consultant representing Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara.