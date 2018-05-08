Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Eye & Vision Care Golf Tourney Takes Aim at Blindness

By Ann Pieramici for Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara will host its annual golf tournament Saturday, May 19, at Glen Annie Golf Club, with proceeds benefiting the California Project to Cure Blindness at UCSB. The tournament is open to the community.

“Vision our most important sensory input, yet we lack treatments for many common ocular diseases," said Dr. Taka Nomura, founding physician of Santa Barbara Eye & Vision Care.

"The California Project to Cure Blindness at UCSB is an exciting new program in stem cell research aimed at developing ground breaking cellular therapies for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa and other blinding eye diseases,” he said.

Research over the last three years has been promising, with three new clinical trials initiated in partnership with collaborating clinical institutions, including The University of Southern California, University of California, Irvine, and University College London, however funding is critical to maintain progress.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects more than 1.75 million individuals in the United States, and as the population continues to age, that number will increase to nearly 3 million by 2020.

The large majority of patients suffering from this disease have dry AMD, for which no effective treatment exists. These early stage trials offer significant promise, Dr. Nomura said.

“We have a chance to support research that can potentially reverse the effects of blindness,” he said.

The golf tournament is open to the community, and individuals and/or teams are urged to register at https://events.ucsb.edu/event/7th-annual-eye-and-vision-care-golf-tournament-to-benefit-the-california-project-to-cure-blindness-at-ucsb/.

General admission registration ends May 11, and costs $155, which includes 18 holes with cart, banquet dinner and gift bag. Also at the event will be a silent auction, putting contest, blind-shot challenges.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Tee-off is at 1 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

For more information or sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Joe Vega, 320-7164 or email [email protected]

For those who'd like to involve their staff, family or friends in the tournament, places remain available for teams as well as individuals.

The event is sponsored by Oakley, Maui Jim and Toyota of Santa Barbara. 

— Ann Pieramici for Eye & Vision Care of Santa Barbara.

