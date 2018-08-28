Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Eyes in the Sky Founder Heading in a New Direction

Gabriele Drozdowski uses rehabilitated birds of prey to teach children about nature

Gabriele Drozdowski with Max the Great Horned Owl.
Gabriele Drozdowski with Max the Great Horned Owl. (Courtesy photo)
By Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Audubon Society | August 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society held a farewell celebration in honor of Eyes in the Sky (EITS) founder/director Gabriele Drozdowski Aug. 26 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Because of Drozdowski’s vision to create a nature education program using rehabilitated birds of prey, thousands of schoolchildren and museum visitors have learned about the wildlife around us, and what humans can do to harm or help our winged neighbors.

Visitors to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on a weekend afternoon may have met the feathered ambassadors of Eyes in the Sky.

Under the museum’s big oak tree, volunteers present seven rehabilitated raptors to share the birds’ stories of injury, disability and recovery, while urging visitors to take a closer look for these local species in the wild.

When visitors first see Max the Great Horned Owl, Ivan the Red-tailed Hawk, Kisa the Peregrine Falcon, Athena the Barn Owl, Puku the Western Screech Owl, and American Kestrels Kachina and Kanati with their volunteer handlers, it is common to hear, “What is that?” or “Is that real?”

Seeing these magnificent birds at an arm’s distance is memorable, and for many, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Gabriele’s vision and dedication have given us all the opportunity to appreciate these magnificent birds of prey in a very special way, and the museum is delighted to provide an ongoing home for Santa Barbara Audubon’s Eyes in the Sky program,” said Luke Swetland, museum president/CEO.

In 1998, Drozdowski and her late husband Jim Walker — both experienced bird handlers — began to care for two injured raptors: Max, a Great Horned Owl, and Ivan, a Red-tailed Hawk.

As she rehabilitated the birds, Drozdowski realized that Max, Ivan, and their stories needed to be shared and asked the Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) if it would take her idea under its wing.

SBAS agreed, and the Eyes in the Sky program was born.

Over the past two decades, Drozdowski and her corps of EITS volunteers have brought the birds to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, local libraries, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Boys & Girls Clubs, senior living communities, and elementary schools.

Drozdowski created the Meet Your Wild Neighbor program, a five-week series including live bird visits, field trips, and curriculum to teach students about local birds and environmental stewardship.

In 2004, Karl Hutterer, then SBMNH executive cirector, suggested SBAS build an aviary on the museum grounds and run the EITS program from there.

After signing a memorandum of understanding in fall 2005, SBAS began fundraising for the Museum Aviary eXhibit (MAX) Project.

In 2009, SBAS turned the MAX Project into its Birds of Prey Campaign, and raised more than $250,000. Built in the museum’s backyard, the aviary opened in December 2010.

“Offering personal encounters with raptors, Gabriele conveyed a deep understanding of nature to countless children and adults and enriched their lives in a unique way,” Hutterer said.

Drozdowski has received numerous accolades for her vision and dedication to wildlife including the Santa Barbara Independent’s Local Hero Award in 2013, and SBMNH’s Legacy Award in January 2018, on behalf of EITS.

Thanks to Drozdowski’s two decades of leadership, the EITS program is stronger than ever with a corps of volunteers who logged more than 5,600 hours last year.

“My favorite part of Eyes in the Sky is watching McKinley School elementary students' reactions to seeing a real live Great Horned Owl (Max). From there on and into the future, I hear ‘How's Max?’ Some of these students are in high school now,” Drozdowski said.

“These lasting impressions testify powerfully to EITS' impact on the community and highlight the importance of building on Gabriele's strong foundation,” Santa Barbara Audubon Society said.

“We have appointed an interim director for EITS and look forward to a promising future for our flagship educational program,” the society said.

For more information about EITS, visit www.eyesinthesky.org. For more about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, visit www.sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 