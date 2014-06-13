F. Dennis Flynn, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1942-2014

Posted on June 13, 2014 | 9:07 a.m.

Source: Flynn Family

F. Dennis Flynn of San Clemente, Calif., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 4, 2014, at 72 years of age.

Dennis was born on March 3, 1942, in Santa Barbara to Edward and Mary Flynn. One of four children, Dennis grew up in Santa Barbara, attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School and graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Loyola University in Westchester and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Southern California. At Loyola, Dennis served as president of Alpha Delta Gamma and Crimson Circle.

Also while at Loyola, Dennis met his beloved wife, Sharon Rose Curran. Married from 1964 until Sharon’s passing in 2002, they had three children, Shannon, Bridget and Daniel.

After college, Dennis began a career in public education as a teacher with the Los Angeles and Inglewood school districts and, beginning in 1976, served as a high school principal at San Clemente High School and Dana Hills High School, and then district administrator with the Capistrano Unified School District. Dennis retired as deputy superintendent of schools with the Escondido School District. Post-retirement, Dennis acted as a financial planner with GBS Services and served on the Pastoral Council at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, where he was a longtime parishioner. He was also an active member of the San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club.

Described by a nephew as “the toughest, yet sweetest man,” Dennis was a proud Irishman who loved his church, family, friends and the Dodgers. He fought multiple sclerosis for more than 30 years with good cheer and unyielding determination. Generous and a friend to all, the saying “He never met a stranger” applied to Dennis. His grandchildren thought Dennis was a celebrity because whenever they were out together, people would recognize him and stop to chat. His company and counsel will be greatly missed.

Dennis is predeceased by his wife, Sharon Rose Curran Flynn, and brother, Edward Flynn. He is survived by his loving companion, Fredi Emley; sisters Kathleen and Mary; children, Shannon (James) Shaw, Bridget (Darin) McCoy and Daniel (Aarin) Flynn; and grandchildren Timothy, Joseph, Kassy, Colt, Aidan, Cooper and Addison.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 19 at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dennis’ memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pacific South Coast Chapter, 12121 Scripps Summit Drive No. 190, San Diego, CA 92131.