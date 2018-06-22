FAA Awards $2.6 Million Grant to Santa Barbara Airport

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $2.6 million federal grant to the Santa Barbara Airport.

The Santa Barbara Airport will use the funds to rehabilitate the runway, preserve the structural integrity of the pavement, and minimize foreign object debris. It will also replace lighted runway closure markings that have reached the end of their useful lives.

“Our regional airports, like the Santa Barbara Airport, play an important role on the Central Coast, making travel in and out easier for more people and helping drive our local economy,” Capps said. “This grant will make the Santa Barbara Airport safer for all types of aircraft by improving and strengthening the runways.”

“We are so pleased to have a strong working relationship with FAA, and these funds will continue to allow the Airport to improve its infrastructure,” said Hazel Johns, Santa Barbara Airport director.

Last month, the Santa Barbara Airport received $90,700 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a Wildlife Hazard Assessment.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.