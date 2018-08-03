FAA Grant Includes $1 Million For Work at Santa Barbara Airport

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $770.8 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding.

The grants include a $1 million award to Santa Barbara Airport for apron repairs. The apron is the area where aircraft park, load and unload passengers and cargo, or refuel.

“These Airport Improvement grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” said Chao. “This grant is a down payment to ensure Santa Barbara remains an economic engine as demand grows.”

AIP grants fund infrastructure projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons, and terminal projects. These projects are important to the safety and efficiency of the nation’s system of airports.

Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

For a complete listing of grants, visit https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/media/FY18-AIP-Grants-Announced-2018-07-27.pdf.

— Ian Gregor for FAA Pacific Division.