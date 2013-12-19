The Fab Four Tribute Band Bringing ‘Beatlemania’ to Chumash Casino

Get ready for a surge of “Beatlemania” when The Fab Four, the ultimate Beatles tribute band, invades the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. Tickets for the show are $25.

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles songs performed by incredible look-alike singers in meticulously recreated costumes, The Fab Four will make you feel like you’re watching John, Paul, George and Ringo live on stage. The stage production includes costume changes that reflect every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.

The Beatles, of course, hold the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Top 40 chart with 20. For one week in 1964, the Beatles held the top five spots on the Top 40 with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “Please Please Me.”

The Fab Four have traveled the world performing such classic Beatles hits as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in he Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.” And, proving the group is better than your average tribute band, The Fab Four recently released their first CD, titled Hark! It features classic Christmas songs performed in the Beatles’ style. Songs include "The Little Drummer Boy," "Joy to the World," and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." The CD is available on the band's website.

Relive the “British Invasion” through The Fab Four as the group’s unparalleled precision recaptures the excitement and sounds of this legendary band in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.