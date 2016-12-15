Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fab Four Sure to Please Please Audience at Chumash Casino

Iconic Beatles tribute band pays homage to John, Paul, George and Ringo

Fab Four show is Jan. 12.
Fab Four show is Jan. 12. (Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | December 15, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Fab Four are returning to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom in the new year with their uncanny Beatles tribute at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Tickets are $25.

Deemed the ultimate Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four will make you feel like The Beatles were singing “Yesterday” just yesterday. From the iconic mop-top hair styles to the pinpointed replication of the original band member’s mannerisms, it will seem as if John, Paul, George and Ringo are performing in person.

“Beatlemania” began in 1963 when the group appeared on television before more than 6 million viewers to promote their new single “Please Please Me.” This pivotal moment, complete with immediate admiration, launched their iconic careers and paved the path for timeless popularity.

In 1964, The Beatles held the top five spots for an entire week on the Billboard charts with tracks “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me.”

Throughout their careers, The Beatles produced 20 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Top 40 chart, holding the record for the most No. 1 hits to this very day.

Paying homage to these revolutionary musicians, The Fab Four have traveled the world performing Beatles’ classics. To name a few are “A Day in the Life,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”

In 2013, the group won a Special Events Coverage Emmy Award for their PBS special “The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
