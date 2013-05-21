Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Facebook Bringing ‘Small Business Roadshow’ to Santa Barbara

By Brandon Lepow for Facebook | May 21, 2013 | 7:34 p.m.

Next Tuesday, May 28, representatives from Facebook will travel to Santa Barbara to host a workshop called “Facebook’s Small Business Roadshow,” from noon to 1 p.m. at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

This free workshop will provide small-business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools to leverage the world’s largest social network to grow their business.

Facebook and NAWBO-Santa Barbara Chapter are excited to welcome special guest speaker Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who will be in attendance and deliver remarks before Facebook begins the workshop.

During the workshop, small-business owners and entrepreneurs will learn everything from starting their business’s Facebook page and attracting new customers through their page, to engaging with clients and creating ads for their business. At the end of the workshop, there will be a drawing for a $2,500 advertising coupon.

Facebook’s Small Business Roadshows help local small-business owners throughout the country, from beginners to experienced users, use Facebook to build a community around their business and reach new customers among Facebook’s 1 billion-plus users.

Here’s how Facebook helps California’s small businesses:

» So far in California, in an average week Facebook has enabled over 1.5 connections between local businesses and people.

» On average, there are over 89 million views of California local small business pages per week.

» Across the United States, there are more than 2 billion connections between local businesses and people.

» There are 645 million views and 13 million comments on local US business Facebook pages on average per week.

» Approximately 70 percent of monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada are connected to a local business on Facebook.

— Brandon Lepow represents Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 