Facebook Gives Local Businesses a Face-to-Face Tutorial on Connecting to Customers

Teaming up with NAWBO, social-networking site offers tips on audience building, engagement and marketing

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 1, 2013 | 10:30 p.m.

Local small-business owners attended a Facebook crash-course last week in the hopes of nabbing some of the more than 1 billion customer opportunities the popular social networking site represents.

Dozens of entrepreneurs gathered to acquire the necessary tools to do so at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara, where Facebook representatives on Tuesday made their latest stop to host a free, one-hour luncheon workshop called “Facebook’s Small Business Roadshow.”

Santa Barbara’s NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) chapter co-hosted the event in support of helping mom-and-pop stores leverage the world’s largest social network to grow their business.

“No offense to Silicon Valley ... but the Central and South Coast valley are home to some of the most innovative businesses,” said Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who introduced and thanked the Facebook hosts. “I’m continually amazed.”

The handful of people who didn’t raise their hands when asked if they have created a separate business page on Facebook were given a quick tutorial before presenters shifted gears to more specific strategies.

Discoverability and finding and then building relationships with customers were listed as key tools to edge into the more than 113 million location check-ins Facebook users post every month.

Anyone not using Facebook on a desktop and smart phone — with the Pages Manager Mobile app — was informed of the error in his or her ways.

“Facebook has always been about people,” said Bess Siegfried, a Facebook representative. “They’re also connecting to businesses they care about. Facebook can help you be human. This is word of mouth just brought online.

“People care more about what their friends are doing,” she continued. “The news feed really is the Mecca.”

Siegfried said business owners should remember to tell customers they have a Facebook page and to keep updates on a regular schedule and short and sweet with some type of visual.

Facebook shared some encouraging statistics, including the more than 89 million views of California local small business pages per week, the 1.5 million Facebook connections between local businesses and people, and the fact that 70 percent of monthly active users in the United States and Canada are connected to a local business on Facebook.

Company representative Jordan Harp spoke more about the number of ads businesses should include in a Facebook campaign and how to target the best audience — something businesses used to only be able to do on billboards and in TV and newspaper advertisements.

“In the past, small businesses were limited in the amount of people they could reach,” Harp said. “You know your customers best.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

