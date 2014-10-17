Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:31 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

‘Faces of Santa Barbara Village’ Speaker Series Presents Artist Florence Russell

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | October 17, 2014 | 1:31 p.m.

Santa Barbara Village is delighted to welcome artist and Village member Florence Russell to its "Faces of Santa Barbara Village" speakers series, through which Village members and volunteers share parts of their individual histories and life stories with members of our community, giving people a sense of who Santa Barbara Village members and volunteers are.

This series provides a wonderful avenue for the greater Santa Barbara community to get to know some of the interesting elders and community volunteers who live among us.

Russell's presentation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to Hannah at 805.729.5038.

In this presentation, the artist will share images of her artwork through her travels, through the years, along with commentary on different painting techniques, as well as her personal experiences, influences and progression as an artist.

A “Q&A with the Artist” will follow.

Limited parking will be available on site, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is just up the street on Chapala Street.

Santa Barbara Village serves people age 50 and better who wish to remain independent and living at home, and connected into the community. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

