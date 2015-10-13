Facing Closure, Brasil Arts Cafe Seeks Community Support

Dining

Brasil Arts Cafe has been serving the highest quality authentic home cooked Brazilian food, drinks and açai bowls on State Street for two wonderful years and despite enormous customer loyalty faces possible closure.

So many restaurants and small music venues have been closing, and the Brasil Arts Cafe is struggling with many of the same difficult conditions.

Owners Daniel and Jennifer Yoshimi have been amazed at how many Santa Barbara residents have rallied around them over the last few weeks by coming out to try fresh new specials, discounts and rent rally events, hoping to help this unique Brazilian establishment stay open.

The Brasil Arts Cafe is not only Santa Barbara’s only Brazilian restaurant — it is a hub for the arts and one of the last few small alternative musical and performance venues in Santa Barbara. The space includes a 1200 square foot studio that hosts dance companies that include Vanessa Isaac’s Hip Brazil and Samba School, Panzumo, La Boheme Dance Group, Dance with Harout, West African Dance with Leida, Capoeira Sul da Bahia, and Zumba with Brady Hill.

The cafe has also been home for to many SoCal and local musicians including Teka, Randy ​Tico, Miguel Leon, Zephan, Montecito Jazz Project, DJ Fab and DJ Chadillac in a town where it is almost impossible for local musicians to find small venues.

They have also staged numerous fundraisers including Lucidity Music Festival and others.

Soccer fans know that Brazil Arts Cafe has been hands down the best place to watch World Cup Soccer.

Daniel Yoshimi is from Sao Paulo, Brazil and has always taken pride in his Brazilian heritage by sharing with the SB community his Capoeira school (Brazilian martial arts) that has been a favorite of adults and children alike since 2000.

He is a first level mestre and draws students from up and down the California Coast.

Jennifer and Daniel met at a Martial arts event and have two beautiful daughters. Having lost their home in the Tea Fire in 2008, they’ve put their lives into creating this unique cultural space in Santa Barbara.

For the last two weekends they’ve been overwhelmed by the community for support but are still facing difficult odds. They welcome any suggestions and ideas to improve their operation and have received some great community advice.

The Brasil Arts Cafe needs your help now! They are hoping to work with their landlord and the community at large to keep this jewel of a restaurant in business.

— Jennifer Yoshimi co-owns Brasil Arts Cafe. The opinions expressed are her own.