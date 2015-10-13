Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Dining

Facing Closure, Brasil Arts Cafe Seeks Community Support

By Jennifer Yoshimi for Brasil Arts Cafe | October 13, 2015 | 7:57 a.m.

Brasil Arts Cafe has been serving the highest quality authentic home cooked Brazilian food, drinks and açai bowls on State Street for two wonderful years and despite enormous customer loyalty faces possible closure. 

So many restaurants and small music venues have been closing, and the Brasil Arts Cafe is struggling with many of the same difficult conditions.

Owners Daniel and Jennifer Yoshimi have been amazed at how many Santa Barbara residents have rallied around them over the last few weeks by coming out to try fresh new specials, discounts and rent rally events, hoping to help this unique Brazilian establishment stay open. 

The Brasil Arts Cafe is not only Santa Barbara’s only Brazilian restaurant — it is a hub for the arts and one of the last few small alternative musical and performance venues in Santa Barbara. The space includes a 1200 square foot studio that hosts dance companies that include Vanessa Isaac’s Hip Brazil and Samba School, Panzumo, La Boheme Dance Group, Dance with Harout, West African Dance with Leida, Capoeira Sul da Bahia, and Zumba with Brady Hill. 

The cafe has also been home for to many SoCal and local musicians including Teka, Randy ​Tico, Miguel Leon, Zephan, Montecito Jazz Project, DJ Fab and DJ Chadillac in a town where it is almost impossible for local musicians to find small venues.

They have also staged numerous fundraisers including Lucidity Music Festival and others. 

Soccer fans know that Brazil Arts Cafe has been hands down the best place to watch World Cup Soccer. 

Daniel Yoshimi is from Sao Paulo, Brazil and has always taken pride in his Brazilian heritage by sharing with the SB community his Capoeira school (Brazilian martial arts) that has been a favorite of adults and children alike since 2000.

He is a first level mestre and draws students from up and down the California Coast.

Jennifer and Daniel met at a Martial arts event and have two beautiful daughters. Having lost their home in the Tea Fire in 2008, they’ve put their lives into creating this unique cultural space in Santa Barbara. 

For the last two weekends they’ve been overwhelmed by the community for support but are still facing difficult odds. They welcome any suggestions and ideas to improve their operation and have received some great community advice. 

The Brasil Arts Cafe needs your help now! They are hoping to work with their landlord and the community at large to keep this jewel of a restaurant in business.

— Jennifer Yoshimi co-owns Brasil Arts Cafe. The opinions expressed are her own.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 