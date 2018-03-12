Fair and Expo Solicits Out-of-This-World Cooks, Creators

Cooking contestants, art, crafts, baked goods, and project exhibitors are invited to display their work at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo, April 25-29, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The theme of the 2018 Fair and Expo is Out of this World — a Space Age topic with competitive exhibit categories for adult and youth entries. Exhibitors of all ages are sought to show their creative works in the competitive displays.

Participants can create something that goes with the theme, such as a homemade Rocket Ship, Star Wars painting, a model of the solar system, or a child’s school project. Or, display something that has nothing to do with the theme.

Exhibit items can be something created for another use, such as a holiday centerpiece, special baked goods, quilt, or a painting.



Entrants can submit as many items as they like. Deadline for entry forms is Monday April 2, in person or at online at www.earlwarren.com/fair.

Bring entries to Earl Warren Showgrounds in the categories and dates:

» Arts & Crafts, Challenged, Clothing & Textiles, Fine Arts, Photography, Beer & Wine & Preserved Foods

Thursday April 5, 3-6 p.m.

Friday April 6, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday April 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



» Baked Goods & Table Settings

Saturday April 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



» Horticulture & Cut Flowers

Saturday April 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



Late entries will be received for display only.

The cooking contests will be held daily onstage at the fair. Participants can submit a treasured recipe, watch the judging and take part in the fun. There are youth and adult categories.

Contestants receive free fair admission with any pre-entry in the Fair & Expo cooking contests.

» Cooking contest schedule:

Wednesday April 25, 7 p.m. – Chocolate chip cookies

Thursday April 26, 7 p.m. – Banana bread

Friday April 27, 7 p.m. – Carrot cake

Saturday April 28, 1:30 p.m. – Chili

Saturday April 28, 3 p.m. – Brownies

Sunday April 29, 1:30 p.m. – Enchiladas

Sunday April 29, 3 p.m. –Yellow cake with chocolate frosting

For entry forms and detailed information, visit earlwarren.com/fair or call 687-0766.

— Janet Fukumoto for Santa Barbara Fair and Expo.