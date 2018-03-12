Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Fair and Expo Solicits Out-of-This-World Cooks, Creators

By Janet Fukumoto for Santa Barbara Fair and Expo | March 12, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.

Cooking contestants, art, crafts, baked goods, and project exhibitors are invited to display their work at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo, April 25-29, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Click to view larger

The theme of the 2018 Fair and Expo is Out of this World — a Space Age topic with competitive exhibit categories for adult and youth entries. Exhibitors of all ages are sought to show their creative works in the competitive displays.

Participants can create something that goes with the theme, such as a homemade Rocket Ship, Star Wars painting, a model of the solar system, or a child’s school project. Or, display something that has nothing to do with the theme.

Exhibit items can be something created for another use, such as a holiday centerpiece, special baked goods, quilt, or a painting.
 
Entrants can submit as many items as they like. Deadline for entry forms is Monday April 2, in person or at online at www.earlwarren.com/fair.

Bring entries to Earl Warren Showgrounds in the categories and dates:

» Arts & Crafts, Challenged, Clothing & Textiles, Fine Arts, Photography, Beer & Wine & Preserved Foods

Thursday April 5, 3-6 p.m.
Friday April 6, 3-6 p.m.
Saturday April 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
 
» Baked Goods & Table Settings

Saturday April 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
 
» Horticulture & Cut Flowers

Saturday April 21, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
 
Late entries will be received for display only.

The cooking contests will be held daily onstage at the fair. Participants can submit a treasured recipe, watch the judging and take part in the fun. There are youth and adult categories.

Contestants receive free fair admission with any pre-entry in the Fair & Expo cooking contests.

» Cooking contest schedule:

Wednesday April 25, 7 p.m. – Chocolate chip cookies
Thursday April 26, 7 p.m. – Banana bread
Friday April 27, 7 p.m. – Carrot cake
Saturday April 28, 1:30 p.m. – Chili
Saturday April 28, 3 p.m. – Brownies
Sunday April 29, 1:30 p.m. – Enchiladas
Sunday April 29, 3 p.m. –Yellow cake with chocolate frosting

For entry forms and detailed information, visit earlwarren.com/fair or call 687-0766.

— Janet Fukumoto for Santa Barbara Fair and Expo.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 