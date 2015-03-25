Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:24 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 101 Access Ramps in Fairview Avenue Area of Goleta Will Close Next Week

The northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp are expected to be closed until January 2016 for a drainage construction project

Vehicles coming off the northbound off-ramp wait at the Fairview Avenue traffic light Wednesday. The ramp will be closed until early 2016 for a drainage project, starting next week.
Vehicles coming off the northbound off-ramp wait at the Fairview Avenue traffic light Wednesday. The ramp will be closed until early 2016 for a drainage project, starting next week.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo )
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 25, 2015 | 7:49 p.m.

Two highway access ramps in the Fairview Avenue area of Goleta will be closed next week, and are expected to stay that way until early next year.

Beginning late Monday night, the northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue will be closed at all times, according to Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

Another closure is expected to start next Thursday, when the southbound off-ramp from Highway 101 to Fairview Avenue will be closed.

Both closures will be in effect until January 2016, Shivers said.

The closures are a result of work to improve two large drainage culverts along Las Vegas and San Pedro creeks to prevent flooding. Part of the Goleta Drainage Project includes the reconstruction of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Fairview Avenue. 

The area has experienced flooding in the past, and the existing culverts are only rated to withstand a 10-year storm event, according to the City of Goleta. Replacing the culverts will increase capacity during flood times to a 25-year storm event and prevent flooding in surrounding neighborhoods north of Calle Real.

The $17 million project is about halfway finished and is expected to be completed by the end of 2016.

Though the two Fairview Avenue ramps will be closed for months, motorists will be able to use the southbound and northbound Highway 101 off-ramps at Los Carneros Road after they are reopened on Tuesday, said Valerie Kushnerov, spokeswoman for the City of Goleta.

The southbound on-ramp at that location is still closed, however, and is being worked on to accommodate an expected increase in traffic at that location due to projected development projects, according to the city.

Shivers encouraged motorists driving through the area to move over and slow down when driving through the construction area.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 