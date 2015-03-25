Highway 101 Access Ramps in Fairview Avenue Area of Goleta Will Close Next Week

The northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp are expected to be closed until January 2016 for a drainage construction project

Two highway access ramps in the Fairview Avenue area of Goleta will be closed next week, and are expected to stay that way until early next year.

Beginning late Monday night, the northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue will be closed at all times, according to Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

Another closure is expected to start next Thursday, when the southbound off-ramp from Highway 101 to Fairview Avenue will be closed.

Both closures will be in effect until January 2016, Shivers said.

The closures are a result of work to improve two large drainage culverts along Las Vegas and San Pedro creeks to prevent flooding. Part of the Goleta Drainage Project includes the reconstruction of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Fairview Avenue.

The area has experienced flooding in the past, and the existing culverts are only rated to withstand a 10-year storm event, according to the City of Goleta. Replacing the culverts will increase capacity during flood times to a 25-year storm event and prevent flooding in surrounding neighborhoods north of Calle Real.

The $17 million project is about halfway finished and is expected to be completed by the end of 2016.

Though the two Fairview Avenue ramps will be closed for months, motorists will be able to use the southbound and northbound Highway 101 off-ramps at Los Carneros Road after they are reopened on Tuesday, said Valerie Kushnerov, spokeswoman for the City of Goleta.

The southbound on-ramp at that location is still closed, however, and is being worked on to accommodate an expected increase in traffic at that location due to projected development projects, according to the city.

Shivers encouraged motorists driving through the area to move over and slow down when driving through the construction area.

