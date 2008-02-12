Fairview Gardens, Neighbors Plant Seeds of Compromise

{mosimage}

[Editor’s note: The Goleta Planning Commission voted 3-0, not 4-0, to approve a six-month timeline. The story has been corrected below.]

After decades of acrimony, Goleta-based Fairview Gardens and its neighbors Monday evening made headway toward a solution to the challenges of managing a farm in the middle of a suburban neighborhood.

“I wanted to begin by saying I’m sorry,” Fairview Gardens board president Matt Dobberteen said with regard to the pace of the farm’s response to numerous complaints made by neighbors and the directives given by local government to shape up its operations.

“I also wanted to apologize regarding the tone our organization had taken in trying to react to those concerns in the past,” he told the farm’s neighbors at Goleta’s Planning Commission hearing Monday.

Fairview Gardens, 589 N. Fairview Ave., is a farm on a site that has been used for agriculture for more than a century. Its 12.5 acres is popular with visitors who value its organic produce, its work toward sustainability and its ability to remain viable in an urban zone.

For years, however, it has been extremely unpopular with its immediate neighbors, who complained of noise, unsanitary conditions and traffic hazards.

Tensions came to a head late last year when the farm, in an attempt to get permits for structures and operations, became the subject of a barrage of complaints from neighbors who were concerned about noise generated by the garden’s poultry operation, sanitary problems resulting from what they deemed insufficient farm worker housing and amenities, and traffic hazards from the numerous delivery trucks that cause congestion and visual obstructions along the streets it shares with neighbors.{mosimage}

A sanitation inspection by both the city of Goleta and Santa Barbara County found no violations, but the results did little to allay the concerns of neighbors, who said they feared problems from animal waste, and the composting toilet that is not hooked up to the local sewage system.

After meetings with the community and the city, Fairview Gardens came up with a new proposal to replace the one put forward last year. Under the new plan, the farm intends to decrease the area covered by the mobile chicken coop, and take the roosters off-site. Other plans include relocating the farm workers’ yurts and trailers closer to Fairview Avenue to the west, with the possibility of using modular housing in the future that may include individual kitchens and bathrooms.

Fairview Gardens is currently in the process of annexing to the Goleta Sanitary District to obtain access to the sewer system, and parking will be located on-site for delivery trucks. The farm also sought an ordinance amendment for its produce stand, deemed too large by current standards, and permits for the sale of products off-site.

Several neighbors were pleasantly surprised by the farm’s willingness to change.

“Early last week a group of us were planning to stand here and rant for our allotted time,” said Steve Nelson, who lives just south of the farm. “However, the new report from the planning department seems to us to be on the whole thorough, whole, sensible and balanced.”

Although largely satisfied, neighbors still had concerns over the year-long timeframe requested by the farm to execute some of the changes. The city proposed a six-month deadline for things like the relocation of homes and sewer system hookups, otherwise the workers would have to live off-site.

“We’ve waited long enough,” said Judith Nybokken, a longtime neighbor.{mosimage}

For Fairview Gardens executive director John Buttny, it’s a question of money. The projects could cost the farm about $350,000 in the short term — funds he says are not easy to come by for the nonprofit organization.

“We’re in a catch-22,” Buttny told Noozhawk. Donors and contributors, he said, would need to see solid plans for the project’s move forward before handing over funds. Furthermore, he said, moving the farm workers at the same time as getting sewer access in place would be too disruptive to the workers. Up to approximately 20 workers and families live on the farm at any given time.

Still, at least one neighbor, although critical of the farm, appealed to others at the meeting to support Fairview Gardens’ endeavor.

“(The proposal) renews our faith that the system actually works,” said Janet Walker, who also called for donations to help the farm.

So far, more meetings are in the works for Fairview Gardens, the community and city officials. The Planning Commission voted 3-0 — Commissioner Brent Daniels abstained as his firm has worked with the farm to produce the maps in the proposal — in favor of the six-month timeline, but also for a meet-and-confer session between the city, the farm and the neighbors to discuss the potential for modifying the deadline.

The requests to allow for a larger produce stand, for permits to sell produce off-site and for the as-yet unpermitted poultry operation were denied without prejudice, meaning the farm could bring back the request to the city in a short period of time. According to city officials, only lack of time to prepare for those issues led to the denial Monday.

Monday’s decision is not the final one for Fairview Gardens. The matter will go before the Goleta City Council in the near future.

{mosimage}