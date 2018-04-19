Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Library Hosting ‘Thumbelina’ Fairy Tale Storytime, Craft on Saturday

By Anne Curtin for the Goleta Library | June 18, 2014 | 12:17 p.m.

The Goleta Library is hosting a fairy tale storytime and craft for children ages 5 to 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. this Saturday, June 21.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children to the Goleta Library to listen to the classic fairy tale Thumbelina and make an interactive craft to take home.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The library will provide all materials and pre-registration is recommended. This is a kids-only craft where artistic expression is greatly encouraged! To guarantee a spot, please contact the library at 805.964.7878.

Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.

 
