300 Youths to Participate in ‘Faith in Every Footstep’ Pioneer Trek in Santa Ynez Valley

More than 300 youth from San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Ventura will join the youth of the Santa Barbara Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to participate in the 2015 Faith in Every Footstep Pioneer Trek in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The youth will travel with handcarts for three days recreating the journey that was made by pioneer ancestors as they crossed the plains to settle the west in the mid-1850s.

The event will begin at Live Oak Campground in the Santa Ynez Valley this Thursday, July 16, and end on Saturday.

— Jeff Lind represents the Faith in Every Footstep Pioneer Trek.