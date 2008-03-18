Faith in Noozhawk
By Corina Maclaine | March 18, 2008 | 9:54 a.m.
Noozhawk has been a breath of fresh air and I wanted to thank you for a little thing that my friends and I noticed from the beginning. When your reporters write about religious topics, they’re treated as if faith is just a normal everyday part of our lives. It is, but it’s often portrayed by other local publications as an oddity. Keep up the good work.
Corina Maclaine
Santa Barbara
