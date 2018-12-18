Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

Faith Tedesco, JuJu Martinez Do Amaral Lead Santa Barbara to Upset of San Marcos

JuJu Martinez Do Amaral Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s JuJu Martinez Do Amaral fires a shot past Fiona Kuesis of San Marcos. Do Amaral scored five goals. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 18, 2018 | 5:56 p.m.

At one end of the pool, Santa Barbara High goalie Faith Tedesco was blocking practically everything San Marcos was firing at her.

At the other end, JuJu Martinez Do Amaral was finding the open corners of the goal with her accurate long-range shooting.

That proved to be the winning combination for the Dons to upset CIF-SS Division 1defending champion and sixth-ranked San Marcos, 7-5, in an intense Channel League game on Tuesday at Santa Barbara.

Tedesco was brilliant in the cage, blocking 12 San Marcos shots, including several while defending against power plays and a penalty shot. Her stellar performance inspired the entire Dons’ defense, which supported her by coming up with several key steals and field blocks.

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said Tedesco was fired up for the game.

"She was one of our motivational players during warm-ups" he said. "She was really excited for the game. She wanted to compete well against a lot of her friends from club and prove herself."

The Royals don't need any further proof about her goalkeeping ability.

"She played great today, she played really well," San Marcos Chuckie Roth said. "She was a big piece of what they did. What they were able to do was very good."

On the penalty shot, Tedesco made a sweeping motion with her right arm to deny Cassidy Miller from scoring inside the right post during the second period. The Royals were leading 1-0 at the time.

"She was really locked in," Walsh said of his goalie. "It probably helps that she knows some of (San Marcos players) from club and has been shot on by them a lot, but at the same time they probably know her a bit too."

Walsh admitted he was nervous about San Marcos going on a big run, but Tedesco and the overall defense helped ease his fears

Faith Tedesco Click to view larger
Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco deflects a San Marcos shot off the cross bar. Tedesco made 12 saves in the Dons’ 7-5 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"When you have a goalie as good as Faith, (the shooters) sometimes hesitate a little more on an open shot, or they start second-guessing themselves. And because she is so locked in, I started thinking we might be able to pull this thing off."

Do Amaral provided the bulk of the offense, pouring in five goals, including the last three to put Santa Barbara in the lead and secure the rare victory over San Marcos.

Her go-ahead goal came on a long-distance shot into the upper right corner, making the score 5-4 with 53 seconds left in the third period.

"She has some accuracy on that, doesn’t she?," said Roth of Do Amaral's dead-eye shooting from long range. "She played a good game today."

Said Walsh of the Brazilian: "She’s an outstanding player, very crafty and it’s been a lot of fun having her in our program. She’s been a fun girl to have in our program. She’s been coming to Santa Barbara for the last 5-6 years, I think. Chuckie coached when she was an 11 or 12 year old, so she’s been playing in our town for years. This is her first time coming to high school here. She knows a lot of the girls from club."

The Dons' next goal highlighted the two stars of the game. Tedesco smothered a San Marcos shot and threw a perfect length-of-the-pool pass to a sprinting Do Amaral who put her shot away for a 6-4 lead at 5:36 of the final period.

"Faith is basically creating a goal out of nowhere," said Walsh.

San Marcos went on a power play and got off a shot, but Tedesco made the block. The Dons, however, got whistled for another ejection and this time Ella Prentice scored off a feed from Megan Musick to make it 6-5 with 3:09 left.

It was just the third power play conversion out of 11 for the Royals.

"We got ejected a lot and tried to defend them swimming-wise and lucky for us we were good defending the 6 on 5," Walsh said.  

"We stopped a penalty and all those things add up."

San Marcos still had time to tie the score.

Santa Barbara turned the ball over and the Royals got the ball inside, but Allison Bartholomew of the Dons came from behind to make a steal.

San Marcos again found a player open in the two-meter area, but Anna Hepp and Jordan Duggan converged to knock the ball away.

Do Amaral sealed the win for the Dons with a goal from mid-pool with 10 seconds left.

Abigail Hendrix added two goals for Santa Barbara.

Ella Prentice had two goals, Claire Kronen, Fiona Kuesis and Hannah Meyer each had one for San Marcos.

