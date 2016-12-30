Faith Tedesco Plays Big for Santa Barbara at Holiday Cup

Water Polo

Freshman Faith Tedesco played a huge game in goal for Santa Barbara High against Newport Harbor, making 13 saves in a 7-3 victory in the fifth-place semifinals at the Newport Holiday Cup girls water polo tournament on Friday.

Tedesco kept the Sailors scoreless until the last two minutes of the game.

Grace Raisin paced the offense with two goals and five earned ejections. Georgia Ransone had three assists.

In the game for fifth place, the Dons lost in overtime against Carlsbad, 9-8.

Kai McGeoy scored with 30 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 7-7 and send the game into overtime.

Raisin scored three goals and McGeoy and Abigail Hendrix scored two apiece and had three steals. Anna Hepp added a goal for the Dons.