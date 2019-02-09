Faith Tedesco, Santa Barbara Defense Dominate in 8-4 CIF Quarterfinal Victory

Goalie has12 saves, including 3 on a Havard Westlake power play; Dons advance to Div. 2 semifinals for second straight year

It was like Faith Tedesco was smack-talking Harvard-Westlake’s shooters: “Gimme your best shot… Is that all you got!?”

Tedesco executed a brilliant three-save sequence on a Harvard Westlake power play to provide the signature moment of Santa Barbara High’s 8-4 victory in a CIF-SS Division 2 girls water polo quarterfinal game at the Elings Aquatic Center at Dos Pueblos on Saturday morning.

Tedesco made 12 stops and the Dons turned in a masterful defensive performance against an opponent they lost against 12-5 back in December.

Abigail Hendrix played smothering defense in the center and her teammates followed suit against the rest of the Harvard Westlake players.

The Wolverines’ last goal came at 4:42 of the third period on a well-placed shot to the upper right corner by Alex Button. That cut the Santa Barbara lead to 6-4.

Tedesco and the Dons’ defense took control for the remainder of the game, advancing them to the D2 semifinals for the second straight year.

Santa Barbara will play either San Clemente or Huntington Beach on Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatic Center. The Dons reached the final last year and lost to Newport Harbor by one goal.

The pressure from the Dons’ defenders and the brilliant goalkeeping of Tedesco forced the Wolverines into several off-target shots.

Juju Martinez do Amaral scored on a counterattack to give the Dons a 7-4 lead with 3:44 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth period, the Wolverines fired a couple of shots off the crossbar and Martinez do Amaral made a couple of steals. She finished off the game by collecting a turnover and chucking a three-quarter pool shot into an open cage to make it 8-4.

Martinez do Amaral led the Dons with three goals, Anna Hepp and Hendrix each had two and freshman Allie Bartholomew had one.

Santa Barbara took a 2-1 lead at 3:26 of the second quarter when Hepp fed a nice ball to Martinez do Amaral for the finish on a counterattack.

Get that stuff outta here! Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco swats away a Harvard Westlake shot during Saturday's 8-4 CIF quarterfinal win. Tedesco had 12 saves in the victory. pic.twitter.com/cckO1RwEY7 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 9, 2019

Hepp played a solid game for the Dons.

Left open, Bartholomew made the Wolverines pay with a goal to make it 3-1 with 1:50 left in the second period.

Adeline Jackson beat Tedesco to the upper corner for Harvard-Westlake, but Hendrix answered on a power play.

Taylor LeCour converted on a Harvard-Westlake power play with 15 seconds left in the quarter to make it a one-goal game again at 4-3.

The Wolverines had momentum but it quickly switched back to the Santa Barbara side as Martinez do Amaral, on a restart, fed Hendrix for a score with one second left on the clock.

Tedesco frustrated the Wolverines further early in the third period with some brilliant shot blocking on a power play. She went high to deny one shot then blocked shots on the right and left sides of the cage.

It was an amazing sequence of goalkeeping.

Hepp followed moments later with a goal from distance for a 6-3 lead.