Faith Tedesco Stops 13 Shots, Scores a Goal to Send Santa Barbara into TOC Main Draw

Water Polo

Faith Tedesco frustrated Long Beach Wilson, lifting the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team into the main draw of Tournament of Champions on Thursday

Tedesco made 13 saves and scored a goal to lead the Dons to a 9-4 victory in a tournament play-in game on Friday at the SBHS pool.

The victory advances the Dons into a first-round game against CIF-SS Division 1 second-ranked Corona del Mar on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

While Tedesco was doing her thing in the cage, Abigail Hendrix and Juju Martinez Do Amaral were carrying the Santa Barbara offense. Hendrix stepped up and scored four goals, had two assists, three steals and two field blocks while playing against Wilson's UCLA-bound center Brooke Gruneisen.

Martinez also scored four goals. Allie Bartholomew played well, earning four ejections and making three steals.

In other play-in games, Huntington Beat beat La Cañada 10-6, Schurr topped Oaks Christian 12-9, San Clemente upended Cathedral Catholic 11-4, Harvard Westlake edged Agoura 9-8 and The Bishop’s beat Murrieta Valley 10-6.