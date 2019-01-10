Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 10 , 2019, 9:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Faith Tedesco Stops 13 Shots, Scores a Goal to Send Santa Barbara into TOC Main Draw

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2019 | 7:40 p.m.

Faith Tedesco frustrated Long Beach Wilson, lifting the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team into the main draw of Tournament of Champions on Thursday

Tedesco made 13 saves and scored a goal to lead the Dons to a 9-4 victory in a tournament play-in game on Friday at the SBHS pool. 

The victory advances the Dons into a first-round game against CIF-SS Division 1 second-ranked Corona del Mar on Friday at 1:30 p.m. 

While Tedesco was doing her thing in the cage,  Abigail Hendrix and Juju Martinez Do Amaral were carrying the Santa Barbara offense. Hendrix stepped up and scored four goals, had two assists, three steals and two field blocks while playing against Wilson's UCLA-bound center Brooke Gruneisen.

Martinez also scored four goals. Allie Bartholomew played well, earning four ejections and making three steals.

In other play-in games, Huntington Beat beat La Cañada 10-6, Schurr topped Oaks Christian 12-9, San Clemente upended Cathedral Catholic 11-4, Harvard Westlake edged Agoura 9-8 and The Bishop’s beat Murrieta Valley 10-6.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 