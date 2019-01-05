Faith Tedesco’s Shot Blocking Sparks Santa Barbara to Pair of Water Polo Wins

Water Polo

Goalie Faith Tedesco made 23 saves and allowed only seven total goals in two Santa Barbara High girls water polo wins on Saturday.

She stopped 12 shots and had two assists in a 6-3 victory over Ventura and followed that with 11 saves in a 7-4 win against Oaks Christian.

Juju Martinez do Amaral was all over the pool for the Dons in the Oaks Christian game. She had four goals, four steals and two assists. Anna Hepp scored a goal and dished out three assists, Abigail Hendrix had a goal, four steals and an assist and Jordan Duggan added a goal and drew an ejection.

Against Ventura, freshmen Ally Bartholomew, Rachel Whitney and Sophie Johnson led the offense. Bartholomew scored two goals and had two steals, while Whitney and Johnson each had one goal.

The Dons (9-7, 2-1) travel to Santa Ynez for a Channel League game on Tuesday before they host their annual Tournament of Champions, Thursday through Saturday.