Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed Until Sunday at Vandenberg AFB

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and its Spanish satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been delayed a day,

Liftoff of the Space Exploration Technologies booster has been rescheduled for 6:16 a.m. Sunday.

The mission initially targeted a Saturday morning departure.

The delay will give the team additional time to complete pre-launch systems checks, Vandenberg officials said in a statement Friday.

“The Falcon 9 and payload remain healthy,” they added.

The rocket will blast off from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

A departure near sunrise has the potential to create a spectacular sight in the sky afterward — and freak out unsuspecting viewers who catch a glimpse of a colorful contrail.

A sunset launch in December sparked social media posts using the hashtag #UFO.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the PAZ radar-imaging satellite for the government of Spain.

The spacecraft is designed to capture views of Earth for government and commercial customers. PAZ also carried ship tracking and weather sensor.

Falcon also will carry multiple secondary payloads.

