Falcon, Delta IV Heavy Rockets Get New Launch Dates at Vandenberg AFB

A Falcon 9 rocket and its cargo of multiple satellites will aim for blastoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, while a different booster’s departure has been delayed until December.

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket’s launch had been planned for Nov. 19 from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

But last weekend, SpaceX officials said the team needed more time to complete the pre-flight inspections.

Notices advising mariners to remain away from the Vandenberg coastline have been issued for Wednesday, signaling the new date.

Liftoff reportedly will occur roughly between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Falcon 9 will carry 64 small satellites for Spaceflight Industries Inc. for a mission called SSO-A or SmallSat Express.

Meanwhile, United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket, once planned for Nov. 29 launch, has been postponed a week.

The National Reconaissance Office said the mission involving clandestine cargo will shoot for Dec. 7.

Delta IV Heavy will launch from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

Due to the top secret spacecraft on board the booster, the launch time has not been released.

