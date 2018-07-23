Falcon Rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base Set For Second-to-Last Iridium Next Mission

Wednesday's launch aims to send another 10 satellites into orbit, debut expanded net aboard vessel tasked with catching the rocket's nosecone

A second-to-last launch of 10 more Iridium Next satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning also will mark the debut of a larger net aboard the Mr. Steven vessel that Space Exploration Technologies hopes will catch the Falcon 9 rocket’s spent payload fairing.

Liftoff of the Space Exploration Technologies rocket is planned for 4:39 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on Vandenberg’s South Base.

To place the satellites where they need to be in space, the team has just one chance each day for the mission to get off the ground, or they must wait another day.

SpaceX representatives announced Friday the firm’s traditional pre-launch static fire test, involving counting down to zero and igniting the first-stage motor while the rocket remains earthbound, occurred successfully, which clears the way for Wednesday’s departure.

This week’s launch marks the latest in the effort to build a second-generation constellation of satellites to provide voice and data communication across the globe.

“Satellites are all fueled and ready to go. … Looking forward to getting these next 10 satellites into orbit …,” Iridium CEO Matt Desch said on his Twitter page.

So far, six other Falcon 9 rockets launches from Vandenberg have lifted 55 Iridium Next satellites to space.

After this week’s mission, one more launch of another set of 10 satellites reportedly aiming for September remains before the second-generation constellation is complete.

Iridium — a name chosen from the Periodic Table for a system originally envisioned to have 77 spacecraft — requires 66 satellites for its constellation to operate. The system also will have nine on-orbit spares ready to move into place in case of a failure along with six on the ground.

The penultimate Iridium Next mission once had targeted Friday, but SpaceX said it needed more time prepare the rocket for launch.

After the rocket departs, SpaceX hopes to capture the payload fairing, or rocket nosecone, once its mission shrouding the satellites is done.

To boost chances of capturing the two pieces of the payload fairing SpaceX has tweaked its seafaring “catcher’s mitt,” a vessel named Mr. Steven.

“Mr. Steven — now with more net. SpaceX’s fairing recovery vessel has been fitted with a 4x larger net ahead of its next recovery attempt targeted for later this month,” SpaceX announced on social media.

From the beginning, SpaceX has touted reusability of its components as a way to keep the cost of spaceflight down, the reason for landing the Falcon first stages which then can be rehabbed for a future flight.

Landings after Vandenberg launches have occurred aboard a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, but the firm has plans to touch down at the site of Space Launch Complex-4 West following future launches.

