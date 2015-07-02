Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Falcon Rocket Mishap Delays SpaceX Launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

The Jason-3 satellite involves an international mission to monitor sea level

A Falcon 9 rocket for the CRS-7 mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday. After liftoff, an anomaly occurred. SpaceX is evaluating the issue. (NASA photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | July 2, 2015

The planned Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled from Vandenberg Air Force Base this summer is in limbo after another NASA mission ended in failure following liftoff from Florida.

The Jason-3 satellite to continue measurements of the height of the ocean surface had been scheduled for Aug. 8 from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

However, another Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Falcon 9 rocket experienced a failure minutes after blastoff Sunday from Cape Canaveral.

“The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch mishap to resupply the International Space Station has impacted the projected launch date for the Jason-3 mission,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said.

Jason-3 is the fourth in U.S.-European series of satellite missions that measure sea levels around the globe.

In addition to NASA, the global partnership includes the French space agency, Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT).

“While the incident review team looks into the cause of the mishap, NOAA and NASA are working with the European partners, CNES and EUMETSAT, to determine the next steps toward a new target launch date for Jason-3,” NASA officials said.

The Falcon rocket failure in Florida came 10 days after Jason-3 traveled from France to Vandenberg for final pre-launch preparations in anticipation of an Aug. 8 liftoff.

That trip had been delayed after engineers located contamination in one of the four thrusters on the spacecraft during testing, Jason-3 officials said. Crews replaced the problem thruster and conducted an investigation into how the contamination occurred. 

The contamination prompted officials to delay the launch from the once-planned July 22 departure. 

The Falcon rocket failure occurred during the Commercial Resupply Services 7 (CRS-7) mission to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

“Following a nominal liftoff, Falcon 9 experienced a problem shortly before first stage shutdown, resulting in loss of mission,” SpaceX officials said in a written statement. “Preliminary analysis suggests the vehicle experienced an overpressure event in the upper stage liquid oxygen tank approximately 139 seconds into flight.” 

However, telemetry data indicated the first stage flight was normal and that the unmanned Dragon spacecraft remained healthy “for some period of time following separation,” SpaceX added.

While disappointed in the loss, NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said astronauts remain safe and have sufficient supplies.

“We will work closely with SpaceX to understand what happened, fix the problem and return to flight,” Bolden said. “The commercial cargo program was designed to accommodate loss of cargo vehicles. We will continue operation of the station in a safe and effective way as we continue to use it as our test bed for preparing for longer duration missions farther into the solar system.”

SpaceX has demonstrated “extraordinary capabilities” in its first six cargo resupply missions to the space station, Bolden said, expressing confidence in the company’s ability to replicate the success.

“We will work with and support SpaceX to assess what happened, understand the specifics of the failure and correct it to move forward,” Bolden added. “This is a reminder that spaceflight is an incredible challenge, but we learn from each success and each setback.”

