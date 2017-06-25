Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:22 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Falcon 9 Rocket With 10 Iridium Satellites Heads to Space from VAFB

First-stage motor makes successful landing on drone ship in the Pacific Ocean

All eyes were looking skyward in Vandenberg Village on Sunday afternoon as a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit. Click to view larger
All eyes were looking skyward in Vandenberg Village on Sunday afternoon as a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:27 p.m. | June 25, 2017 | 1:28 p.m.
A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base and carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit as seen from Goleta. Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base and carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit as seen from Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

A Falcon 9 rocket roared to life Sunday at Vandenberg Air Force Base, giving its manufacturer a second liftoff  and landing in approxmately 48 hours from both coasts.

The Space Exploration Technologies booster blasted off at 1:25 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base, rising above a band of marine layer blanketing the pad.

On board the 230-foot-tall rocket were the next batch of 10 Iridium Next satellites to build a second-generation constellation for the global communication system.

Approximately an hour after departure, the rocket successfully delivered the payload to space, officials confirmed.

“Right now, it’s two down with six more launches to go,” said Matt Desch, Iridium chief executive officer. “Our operations team is eagerly awaiting this new batch of satellites and is ready to begin the testing and validation process. 

“After several weeks of fine-tuning, the next set of ‘slot swaps’ will begin, bringing more Iridium Next satellites into operational service, and bringing us closer to an exciting new era for our network, company, and partners," he added.

The Iridium system is designed to use 66 satellites, with nine on-orbit spares. In all, 81 satellites will be built as six serving as ground-spares. As new satellites become operational, Iridum ground controllers will move older craft, or conduct a "slot swap," Desch said.

Iridium Next employs the same unique interconnected satellite architecture as the original constellation, Desch said. 

“Crosslinks, as we refer to them, allow our satellites to bounce data and voice calls around the world nearly instantaneously creating a true web of coverage around the entire planet,” Desch said. “This is a key advantage of our network and one of the biggest reasons for our continued growth and success.”

Technologies allowed by Iridium Next, with its partner, Aireon, include  a real-time, global aircraft surveillance and tracking service. 

So far, Aireon has generated more than 1 billion aircraft position reports using some of the first set of Iridium Next satellites in January from Vandenberg.

“Since first launch, our technology has exceeded all expectations,” said Don Thoma, Aireon chief executive officer. “With just eight payloads, we have seen an incredible amount of data, from aircraft and vehicle antennas of both high and surprisingly low wattage.  

Flight tests were conducted with the Federal Aviation Administration and its Canadian counterpart.

“We’re on a path to revolutionizing how the world sees the skies, and with each launch come one step closer to making it a global reality,” Thoma said. 

In addition to delivering the satellites, the Falcon had a secondary mission — attempt to land the first-stage motor on the droneship, "Just Read the Instructions," positioned in Pacific Ocean. 

That occurred successfully less than eight minutes after liftoff. 

The first set of Iridium satellites successfully arrived in space thanks to a different Falcon rocket that blasted off in January from Vandenberg.

Iridium hopes to complete the final six launches within the next year, with each occurring approximately every 60 days.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 