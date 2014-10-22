Falcon Vision of Santa Barbara Launches New Online Ordering System

Locally owned and operated business Falcon Vision of Santa Barbara will now provide an online ordering service for pre-employment screenings and background checks.

Employers can now receive the results of these screenings online without signing a contract. All you need is a name and a credit card.

“It’s a more intuitive and provocative system,” said Falcon Vision owner Todd Malesky, referring to the site’s aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-use interface.

Malesky understands the pains of getting a background check done. When Malesky created a software prototype for pre-employment screenings in 2009, the goal was to make the pre-employment screening process as simple as possible.

Because of this approach to the product and to customer service, it’s no surprise that Falcon Vision has never lost one of its 50 customers during its five-year run.

"It's a confusing process for many," Malesky said. “I can confidently say that we have saved them money and made the process much easier for them.”

Malesky is excited to provide a simple way for one-time users to receive background checks. The user-friendly system is great for the private employer or small business.

With this strong foundation in building easy-to-use products customer, Falcon Vision is projected to have 50% growth in the next year.

“There have been so many wonderful advances," Malesky said, "and we are really happy to be at this point of growth and development so we can support the community.”

Falcon Vision can be reached by clicking here, or by email at [email protected] or phone at 805.755.4717.