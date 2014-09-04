Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Birding Series in Santa Ynez Valley: Workshop, Field Excursions Take Advantage of Fall Migration

By Liz Gaspar for Santa Barbara County Parks | September 4, 2014 | 12:09 p.m.

Fall Birding Series: Field Workshop and Field Excursions in the Santa Ynez Valley
Co-sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and Santa Barbara County Parks

Join local naturalists for learning opportunities and outings in the Santa Ynez Valley to learn about and enjoy the bird fauna of the valley.

birds
Join naturalists for outings in the Santa Ynez Valley to learn about local bird fauna. (Roger Millikan photo)

This birding series has two separate components: one two-session workshop for beginning adult birders, and four field excursions to birding destinations in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Registration is required separately for the Birding for Beginners Workshop and for each of the Field Excursions with the SYVNHS, and registration details are below each description.

Birding for Beginners: A Field Workshop for Adults Age 15 and Up
Two Saturdays: Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Cachuma Lake Recreation Area
Co-Sponsored by Santa Barbara County Parks and Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society
“Birding” is an active way to sharpen awareness and knowledge of the outdoors, whether the out-of-doors is wild or “domestic.” This 2-session field workshop offers the basics of birding and identification. Skills covered include how to “see” birds in the blink of an eye, bird observation, optimal binocular handling and use, and use of field guides. We will cover basics of bird evolution and adaptation, and examine habitats and how birds live and move in them. We will spend time in a class setting and in the field the first session, and entirely in the field on the Cachuma Lake pontoon boat the second session.
Binoculars will be available for loan each day. Workshop leaders are Liz Gaspar and Tim Matthews.
To register, please call or email Liz Gaspar at 805.688.4515 or [email protected].
Fee: $15 per person plus park entry per vehicle. Workshop Limit: 20 birders

Field Excursions with the SYVNHS
Four locations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley
Co-Sponsored by Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and Santa Barbara County Parks
Bird migration is active in fall, and these excursions will explore a variety of habitats to take advantage of the diversity of the bird fauna in the valley

Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Nojoqui Park
Trip Leaders: Fred Emerson and Tim Matthews

Saturday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Hans Christensen Anderson Park, Solvang
Trip Leader: Guy Tingos

Sunday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Quiota Creek along Refugio Road
Trip Leader: Tim Matthews

Saturday, Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Pontoon boat, Cachuma Lake Recreation Area
Trip Leaders: Liz Gaspar and Tim Matthews
Advance registration required at [email protected] or 693-5683
Participation is limited to 15 birders.
$15 per person, members and nonmembers

Note: For the Nov, 8 trip, there will be a $10 park entry fee per vehicle.

— Liz Gaspar is a park naturalist for Santa Barbara County Parks.

