Fall Discussion Series on ‘Race Matters’ Opens This Month at UCSB

The UCSB MultiCultural Center announces this fall quarter’s three new lectures for the Race Matters Series.

The series are intimate talks designed to increase understanding of both racial differences and commonalities and examining its continuing impact on marginalized communities. All lectures are free and open to the public.

Here is a look at two of the talks:

Oct. 11 – Puushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools with Monique W. Morris.

This discussion highlights the experiences of black girls across the country whose intricate lives are misunderstood, highly judged —by teachers, administrators, and the justice system — and degraded by the very institutions charged with helping them flourish.

Pushout shows how, despite obstacles, stigmas, stereotypes, and despair, black girls find ways to breathe remarkable dignity into their lives in classrooms, juvenile facilities, and beyond.

Dec. 1 – The Importance of Black Radical Imagination with Eddie S. Glaude, Jr.

Over the last decade, we have witnessed an all-out assault on the black radical tradition. What stands as legitimate forms of black political dissent now seem to be limited to some form of black liberalism (or neo-liberalism).

As the material conditions of black life continue to deteriorate, the battleground of the imagination becomes all the more important. How might we open up space to imagine black politics differently—to reactivate a black radical imagination in the aftermath of the Obama years?

For the full detailed list and trailer links, and for more information about the MultiCultural Center, visit www.mcc.sa.ucsb.edu.

Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center.