Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:01 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Fall Fitness Classes Offered Through Allan Hancock College Community Education

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 15, 2014 | 10:20 a.m.

Register now for fall fitness classes beginning in October, offered through Allan Hancock College Community Education.

Intermediate Senior Exercise is a low-impact aerobic exercise class designed to promote cardiovascular conditioning, firm muscles and increase the body's ability to metabolize fat. Learn aerobic routines, strength exercises using light, hand-held weights for upper-body conditioning and resistance floor work that concentrates on toning the lower body. This class is an excellent addition to a walking program.

The class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 14 through Dec. 4, from 8:30 to 9:25 a.m. in the Columbia Business Center, Room 33 (behind Costco) in Santa Maria. Register for course number (CRN) 23100. The fee is $60.

Pilates is a mind/body fitness technique emphasizing balanced development of the body through core strengthening, flexibility and graceful movement. In this low-impact class, students improve physical fitness, posture, agility and coordination. Pilates is suitable for all levels of fitness and is perfect for a person who wants to start or resume an exercise program.

The class meets on Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, from 8:15 to 9:10 a.m. at the Yoga for Mankind classroom, 103-B, North Broadway in Orcutt. Register for course number (CRN) 23102. The fee is $28.

Students can register online 24/7 by clicking here. Log on to myHancock and click the Student tab to proceed. Or, receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Print copies of the fall 2014 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes are available at all campus locations.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 