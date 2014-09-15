Fall Fitness Classes Offered Through Allan Hancock College Community Education

Register now for fall fitness classes beginning in October, offered through Allan Hancock College Community Education.

Intermediate Senior Exercise is a low-impact aerobic exercise class designed to promote cardiovascular conditioning, firm muscles and increase the body's ability to metabolize fat. Learn aerobic routines, strength exercises using light, hand-held weights for upper-body conditioning and resistance floor work that concentrates on toning the lower body. This class is an excellent addition to a walking program.

The class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 14 through Dec. 4, from 8:30 to 9:25 a.m. in the Columbia Business Center, Room 33 (behind Costco) in Santa Maria. Register for course number (CRN) 23100. The fee is $60.

Pilates is a mind/body fitness technique emphasizing balanced development of the body through core strengthening, flexibility and graceful movement. In this low-impact class, students improve physical fitness, posture, agility and coordination. Pilates is suitable for all levels of fitness and is perfect for a person who wants to start or resume an exercise program.

The class meets on Thursdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, from 8:15 to 9:10 a.m. at the Yoga for Mankind classroom, 103-B, North Broadway in Orcutt. Register for course number (CRN) 23102. The fee is $28.

Students can register online 24/7 by clicking here. Log on to myHancock and click the Student tab to proceed. Or, receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Print copies of the fall 2014 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes are available at all campus locations.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.