Fall for Natives at the Botanic Garden Sale

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s annual Fall Native Plant Sale opens to the public at noon on Oct. 1 and runs all month, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes throughout the month provide expert advice to create and care for a beautiful water-sipping garden.

This is the largest selection of native plants on the Central Coast with over 6,000 plants and 400 different varieties.

Garden admission is not required to visit the sale.

Easy to grow.

“Native plants are easy to grow, if you choose the right plants for your soil, water and sun conditions," says Steve Windhager, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Garden.

“But you don’t have to be a horticulturist to do that! The Garden has lists of easy to grow plants, many of which you can see at the newly renovated Water Wise Home Garden.”

Find just the right plants for your needs with these plant lists found at the Garden:

-Under Oaks & Dry Shade

-Easy California Natives

-Hummingbird Natives

-Native Butterfly Plants

-Lawn Substitutes & Groundcover

-Slopes & Erosion Control

-Native Plants for Container Gardens

-Native Plants for Pollinators

-Summer Dry – No irrigation once well-established

A checklist of all the plants available at the sale will be posted online during the sale.

Every week of October, the Garden offers horticultural classes and events to inform and inspire. This year look for:

Sept. 30, 4-6:30 p.m. – Members Fall Preview Party kicks off the season with beer, wine, live music and a silent auction which includes rare specimens. Special membership deals are offered for this event and members always receive a discount on plant purchases. www.sbbg.org/membership

Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon: Early bird shopping for members only. Sale opens to the public at noon.

Oct. 2, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., free water-wise irrigation workshop taught by Cathie Pare, City of Santa Barbara Water Resource Specialist.

Oct. 8 and Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. to noon: Garden planning with the experts. Two chances to spend the morning with expert Garden horticultural staff to see mature plants in the Garden and find the right plants for your landscape in the Nursery.

Oct. 8, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Island Cultivars is the topic of this year’s Dara Emery Memorial Lecture. Garden Director of Horticulture, Betsy Collins, shares from her personal experience and Garden history the stories of how cultivars of Island plants came into being.

Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-11:30 am: Fall sowing: native annuals and bulbs. Lecture and Garden tour helps you choose the right plants for your garden space.

Oct. 22, container gardening workshop. Learn the pro tips for creating and caring for native plant container gardens and then get your hands dirty creating your own garden to take home.

Information and prices for all these classes can be found at www.sbbg.org/classes-events.

Water Wise.

A native plant landscape will still look beautiful and save money during drought and our summer dry season.

Convert your lawn now, during the planting season, not in the heat of summer.

The City of Santa Barbara Waterwise offers a rebate program to make landscape renovations cost effective, including rebates on irrigation equipment and plants.

This program is only available to City of Santa Barbara water customers and participants must be pre-approved before purchasing plants.

For details see www.SantaBarbaraCa.gov/Waterwise.

Discounts!

Garden members always get a 10 percent discount and first choice of plants at the members Preview Party on Sept. 30.

Buy your ticket for the Preview Party at the same time as a new membership and save $25.

Shop early, as rare and desirable hard-to-find species go fast.

As always, Garden staff and volunteers are available to provide expert planting advice free of charge.

Please note the Garden Growers Nursery will be closed Sept. 26 through Sept. 30 to set up for the sale.



About the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden:

The Garden, located just half a mile up Mission Canyon at 1212 Mission Canyon Rd., offers more than five miles of scenic trails through California native plant gardens.

A private, nonprofit, supported by membership, entrance fees and donations, this educational and scientific institution conserves California’s native plants and serves as a role model for sustainable practice in Santa Barbara, California.

The Garden was founded in 1926 and is among of the nation’s oldest botanic gardens focused exclusively on native plants.

– Rebecca Mordini is communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.