United Boys & Girls Clubs Gala to ‘Go for the Gold’

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's fall gala will honor Dr. Virgil Elings and Nancy Weiss for their leadership in support of the community’s youth. The gala's theme, “Go for Gold,” reflects UBGC’s mission to provide every young person with the opportunities and resources needed to reach their full potential.

For more than 33 years, the event has been best known for its tradition of raising critically needed funds in support of young people in Santa Barbara County.

This year's gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 in Goleta at Deckers Brands Rotunda and Brand Showcase.

UBGC will honor Weiss and Elings with the 2016 Jim Crook Service to Youth Award in recognition of their leadership commitment to helping young people.

Weiss is the director of food services at Santa Barbara Unified School District and has been instrumental in enabling healthy, delicious meals for thousands of young people through the district’s federally funded Mobile Café program. Elings is one of Santa Barbara’s and UBGC’s most generous philanthropic supporters and advocates.

The evening in support of UBGC’s outreach program will include silent and live auctions, hors d'oeuvres, full bar, gourmet dinner, and live entertainment by the Big Lucky band http://bigluckyband.com/ with its retro-lounge swing and sound.

Reserve tickets at https://www.unitedbg.org/events/fall-gala/.

UBGC thanks event sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians (title sponsor), Deckers Brands (gold sponsor), Montecito Bank & Trust, Carol Del Ciello, Beachin Kauai, FastSpring (silver sponsors), and Santa Barbara Community Bank and Santa Barbara Travel Bureau (bronze sponsors). UBGC also thanks its Fall Gala Committee, in particular co-chairs Dr. Carol Del Ciello and John Petote.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support UBGC’s outreach program aimed at reaching more kids, more often and with deeper impact.

For more information, contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement, at [email protected] or call 681-1315.



UBGC serves more than 3,100 children and their families at nine locations across the county. There are five club locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista and Lompoc, three school-site based programs, and one 55-acre residential camp in Santa Ynez. For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Kristi Newton for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.