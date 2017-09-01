Fall Native Plant Sale in Bloom at Botanic Garden

While visitors can buy plants year round at the Garden Nursery, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden makes a larger assortment of plants available at its Fall Native Plant Sale, Saturday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The sale opens to the public at noon Sept. 30 and will be open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. seven days a week at the Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

This is the largest selection of native plants on the Central Coast with more than 6,000 plants and 400 different varieties. Garden admission is not required to visit the sale.



“Part of our mission here at the garden is to share the benefits of planting native plants in their own gardens,” said Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden executive director.

“Our Fall Native Plant Sale and the lectures we are offering this fall provides the community with the opportunity to discover these plants and to bring them home,” he said.



In answer to some possible questions about native plants, the garden says the following:

» Why plant natives?

Natives are perfectly suited to our summer-dry, winter-wet climate, and are better than plants from other parts of the world at providing habitat for our pollinators and wildlife. And, unlike many exotic plants, natives will not become problem invasive species.



» Why plant in the fall?

Fall is the best season for planting in our area. Temperatures are cool, so soil doesn’t dry out as quickly. Not only does this give plants time to establish their roots and take advantage of winter rainfall, but many native plants, such as manzanita, bloom in winter or early spring.

Cool winter rains encourage the growth of the strong root systems natives need to survive. Once established, most natives can survive our dry summers on little water, but to thrive, many appreciate some additional irrigation. We recommend deep, infrequent watering for most native plants.



» What should be planted?

The garden has lists of easy-to-grow plants, many of which you can see at the newly renovated Water Wise Home Garden, and in the new booklet, Water Wise Native Plants for Santa Barbara County, available at the Garden Shop.

The booklet was written by the Botanic Garden, with funding provided by the Walter and Holly Thomson Foundation and the city of Santa Barbara. An electronic version of the booklet can be found online at http://civicaweb.santabarbaraca.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=189174.



Additionally, a recent introduction to the Garden Nursery will be available at the Fall Native Plant Sale. Senecio palmeri (Guadalupe Island Senecio — Silver and Gold) is a knee-high, white-leaved shrub with yellow daisy flowers. Limited amount available.

A list of available plants will be listed at sbbg.org, beginning Friday, Sept. 22.

Fall Native Plant Sale highlights:

Sept. 29, 4-6:30 p.m.: Members-only Preview Party kicks off the season with beer, wine, live music and a silent auction.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-noon: Members’ Morning, early-bird shopping for members only.

Oct. 7, 4-6 p.m.: Landscaper Greg Rubin is featured speaker at the Dara Emery Memorial Lecture: California Native Landscape Design. Rubin is the author of The California Native Landscape, The Homeowner’s Design Guide to Restoring Its Beauty and Balance and The Drought Defying Californian Garden.

Starting Oct. 19 and continuing for three Thursdays, 5-7p.m.: Survey of California Native Garden-Worthy Plants explores the cultivation and installation of the best of the native California flora from garden horticulturist Bruce Reed. Long-term maintenance is covered in this overview.

For more information, register for classes, or RSVP to the Preview Party, visit sbbg.org/classes-events.

Garden members receive discounts on plants, Garden Shop items, and classes. To become a member of the Botanic Garden, visit sbbg.org/membership. For more information about the garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.